Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cut By $1.52 Million Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake; Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Covered By 4 Bulls

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 12,524 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 503,794 shares with $61.20M value, down from 516,318 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 341,089 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY

Among 6 analysts covering Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tiffany & Co has $115 highest and $90 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is 36.85% above currents $80.62 stock price. Tiffany & Co had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. UBS maintained Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 22. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. See Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) latest ratings:

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased Invitation Homes Inc stake by 56,933 shares to 1.30 million valued at $31.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 122,240 shares and now owns 1.30M shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was raised too.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03M for 21.32 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 80,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 11,700 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Fiduciary Tru holds 1,901 shares. Associated Banc reported 9,952 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 8,032 are held by Fred Alger Mgmt Inc. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 3,359 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.02% or 23,590 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Limited has 12,716 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 816,183 shares. Farmers Trust reported 0.25% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Putnam Fl Investment invested in 36,720 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc has 153 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 10.24% above currents $116 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of DRI in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Maxim Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20. Bank of America maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, March 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $130 target.

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and retails jewelry and other items worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.79 billion. The Company’s jewelry products include fine and solitaire jewelry; engagement rings and wedding bands; and non-gemstone, sterling silver, and gold jewelry. It has a 17.37 P/E ratio. The firm also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silverware, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, and accessories.

