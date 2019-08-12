Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Continues to Hold Stake in Lear (LEA); As Covanta Holding (CVA) Stock Value Declined, Bank Of New York Mellon Raised Its Stake by $30.04 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 5.48M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.88M, up from 3.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 87,169 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 23,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 283,994 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.54M, up from 260,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.63. About 174,466 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 21,815 shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $76.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 339,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division holds 0.07% or 3,995 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 354,143 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 661,915 shares. Bbt Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.9% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 43,249 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 0.08% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 66,038 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 50,821 shares. Fort Lp reported 0.1% stake. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 241 shares. 20,373 were accumulated by Comerica Bank & Trust. Northpointe Capital Lc reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Citigroup reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Department Mb Bancshares N A owns 115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 11,590 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 45,468 shares to 75,346 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 106,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Colony Capital Inc.