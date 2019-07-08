Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook (FB); Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Raised Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) Position by $50.65 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 331,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 633,352 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.22M, up from 302,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp. Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $187.59. About 68,828 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has declined 7.04% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 109,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58B, up from 9.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $196. About 7.67 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg passionately defended Facebook’s ad-driven business model; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS COMPANY INTRODUCING TRIP CONSIDERATION FEATURE; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Prepared to Battle Antitrust Concerns (Audio); 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S FB.O WHATSAPP TO RAISE MINIMUM AGE IN EUROPE FROM 13 TO 16 AHEAD OF GDPR DATA LAW CHANGE; 18/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Bloomberg: Facebook to design its own processors for smart speakers & more; 08/05/2018 – Facebook has to take privacy more seriously, so it created a new team focused on building privacy products The group’s first product: “Clear History,” a newly announced feature so people can opt out of Facebook using their browsing history; 20/03/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL from Facebook’s data leak damage control session, @attackerman reports; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 25/04/2018 – Martin joined Facebook in 2015; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Asks App Makers to Stake Bets on Oculus, Messenger

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.83 million activity. The Ronald D Croatti Trust – 1993 sold $788,405 worth of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) on Monday, February 11. 323 shares valued at $43,637 were sold by Croatti Michael A on Tuesday, January 29.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 273,874 shares to 216,844 shares, valued at $65.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (NYSE:XIN) by 1.95M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27M shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Comerica National Bank owns 15,565 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 2,210 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp reported 7,071 shares. Regions holds 8 shares. Atlanta Capital Management Company L L C invested 0.19% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Principal Gru Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 3,885 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 3,552 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc owns 33,561 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Martin And Inc Tn invested 0.67% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bank & Trust invested in 0.43% or 29,904 shares. Miura Global Mngmt Lc invested 4.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has 1.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 2,578 shares stake. Fort Point Cap Prtn Lc holds 31,062 shares. Country Trust Bankshares holds 1.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 218,367 shares. First Washington has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,032 are owned by Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. American Investment Ltd Llc has invested 1.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Citizens Comml Bank Com has 0.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Us National Bank De accumulated 880,796 shares. Smithfield invested in 4,560 shares. Security accumulated 13,542 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 4.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 202,383 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 48,423 shares to 900,880 shares, valued at $74.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Properties Of Ame (NYSE:RPAI) by 86,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,449 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industrie (NYSE:HII).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.