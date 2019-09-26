Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Boosted Stag Industrial (STAG) Stake by $2.03 Million as Stock Value Rose; Rwwm Trimmed International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $2.00 Million as Valuation Rose

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 14,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 318,880 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.02 million, down from 333,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 160,114 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 67,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 141,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 73,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 88,910 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 130,820 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $96.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 17,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519,726 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold STAG shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 109.14 million shares or 10.98% more from 98.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Comm Bank reported 21,515 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 39,535 shares. The Maryland-based Legg Mason has invested 3.27% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Farmers & Merchants Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 315 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc holds 100,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 444,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co holds 0.15% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest stated it has 0.01% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested in 427 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 32,323 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.36M shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.18% or 14,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.15 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benin has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wagner Bowman Management, Maryland-based fund reported 3,936 shares. Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 15,962 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company holds 19,337 shares. Prelude Management holds 2,481 shares. 5,500 are owned by Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Company. Peak Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,152 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Windsor Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Twin Tree LP invested in 9,731 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Narwhal Capital Mngmt has invested 0.35% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 1,135 shares. Legal & General Public Limited stated it has 5.86M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 15,320 are owned by Stock Yards Bancorp & Tru. Fiduciary Trust reported 92,959 shares.

