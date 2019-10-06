Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) Stock Declined While Nine Masts Capital LTD Decreased Stake by $6.25 Million; Wolverine Asset Management Raised Its Dish Network (Put) (DISH) Stake by $12.70 Million

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 893,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.44 million, down from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 907,505 shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 17.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 26/04/2018 – Nippon Stl & Sumitomo Mtl FY Pretax Pft Y297.54B Vs Pft Y174.53B; 09/05/2018 – MITSUI MINING 5706.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 49.53 BLN YEN (+28.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 44.00 BLN YEN (-11.2 %); 08/05/2018 – SUMITOMO RIKO 5191.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) PRETAX PROFIT 11.29 BLN YEN (-15.1 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+10.8 %); 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma 4506.T -2017/18 group results (IFRS); 26/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Sumitomo Osaka Cement May Face Pressure, Cement Down; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFER FROM JAPAN’S SUMITOMO CORP TO HAVE PROFIT-SHARING DEAL HELPING TO MARKET IRAQI CRUDE; 07/05/2018 – Sumitomo Chemical Group of Companies Launches Breakthrough RyzUp 40SG® Plant Growth Regulator for Postharvest Management Programs on Banana; 24/04/2018 – SUMITOMO RIKO 5191.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) NET FORECAST TO PROFIT 3.50 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 5.50 BLN YEN (-36.4%); 22/05/2018 – MITSUI SUMITOMO TO INVEST 70B YEN IN CHINA’S BOCOMMLIFE: NIKKEI; 08/05/2018 – Sumitomo Sees FY Net Y320.00B

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 315.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 334,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 440,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.91 million, up from 105,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 923,610 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 46,800 shares to 47,300 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 5.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

