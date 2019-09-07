Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) Stake Boosted by Causeway Capital Management Llc; Rwwm Boosted Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $337,360 as Market Value Declined

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 240,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41 million, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 1.01M shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 17.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 26/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Sumitomo Osaka Cement May Face Pressure, Cement Down; 02/05/2018 – AWE:MITSUI – CLOSE OF TAKEOVER OFFER; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Precision 6355.T -2017/18 parent results; 19/04/2018 – MITSUI LIFE INSURANCE: PLAN TO INCREASE INVESTMENT IN JAPANESE, FOREIGN CREDIT PRODUCTS IN 2018/19; 08/05/2018 – SUMITOMO HEAVY 6302.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 34.66 BLN YEN (+3.1 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 38.00 BLN YEN (+9.6 %); 10/05/2018 – SUMITOMO DENSETSU 1949.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 9.87 BLN YEN (+19.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 8.80 BLN YEN (-10.8 %); 16/03/2018 – EXCEL CROP CARE – GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR DEALS TO BE ENTERED WITH SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA FOR TOTAL AMOUNT UPTO 2 BLN RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Mitsui OSK Advances 4.5%, Biggest Move of 2018; 04/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Goldman Sachs, Sumitomo Mitsui; 19/04/2018 – MITSUI LIFE INSURANCE: PLAN TO REDUCE HOLDINGS OF CURRENCY-HEDGED FOREIGN BONDS

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 4,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 170,202 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 165,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Considers Expanding Polypropylene Production Along Gulf Coast; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 17.08 million shares to 47.68M shares, valued at $806.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 26,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,851 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,530 shares to 333,376 shares, valued at $47.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,614 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

