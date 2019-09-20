Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) Position Lifted by Causeway Capital Management Llc; As Radcom LTD (RDCM) Stock Value Declined, G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lifted Position

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 88,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 678,897 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 589,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 2,191 shares traded. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 50,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.83M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 592,517 shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 17.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 26/04/2018 – Sumitomo Chemical Co Raises FY Dividend Plan To Y22.00; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Seika 4008.T -2017/18 group results; 16/03/2018 – EXCEL CROP CARE – GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSACTIONS ENTERED INTO BY CO WITH SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA DURING FY 2017-18 FOR UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – Commonwealth Bank sells stake in Chinese insurer to Mitsui Sumitomo; 14/03/2018 – NEXT Trucking and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Announce Strategic Partnership That Will Ease Barriers to Cross-Border Trade for Small an; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma 4506.T -2017/18 group results (IFRS); 05/04/2018 – MITSUI RAISES VOTING POWER IN AWE TO 67.8% FROM 42.35%: NOTICE; 09/04/2018 – KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD KPLM.Sl – UNIT SECURED A CONTRACT WITH MITSUI & CO (ASIA PACIFIC) PTE LTD (MITSUI AP) TO BUILD DUAL-FUEL BUNKER TANKER; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Daiwa, Sumitomo Mitsui agree to asset management merger- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – MITSUI TO DECLARE OFFER FOR AWE UNCONDITIONAL

More notable recent RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NFV start-up Radcom +6% to 10-year high – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Radcom’s Newest ‘Whale’ Looks Quite Reclusive For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2016, Nasdaq.com published: “Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 21st – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Radcom In Reset Mode – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 09, 2018.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 13,127 shares to 31,043 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Electrs Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 19,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,940 shares, and cut its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

More notable recent Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) news were published by: Quotes.Wsj.com which released: “SMFG Stock Price & News – Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. ADR – Wall Street Journal” on April 19, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Public & Private Oil & Gas Companies Scheduled for The Oil & Gas Conference® Represent $158 Billion in Energy Industry Market Capitalization – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2018. More interesting news about Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deere & Company (DE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 660,523 shares to 14.37M shares, valued at $555.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 195,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Micro Focus International Pl.