Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) Holder Causeway Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Copeland Capital Management Has Increased Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) by $4.31 Million as Stock Value Rose

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 50,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.83M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 816,353 shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 17.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 14/05/2018 – Mitsui Sugar Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma 4506.T -2017/18 group results (IFRS); 25/04/2018 – SUMITOMO LIFE: WILL CONTINUE TO CURB INVESTMENT IN SUPER-LONG JAPANESE GOVERNMENT BONDS; 21/05/2018 – MOVES-Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management names Semaya, Hiraki co-chairmen; 11/05/2018 – SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA SEES INTERIM DIVIDEND 9 YEN; 26/04/2018 – SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA 4506.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING FORECAST TO PROFIT 65.80 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 72.00 BLN YEN (-8.6%); 15/03/2018 – NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OVAKO GROUP FROM TRITON; 15/05/2018 – Sumitomo Chemical Co Sees FY Net Y130.00B; 26/04/2018 – Mitsui O S K Lines FY Loss Y47.38B Vs Net Y5.26B; 11/05/2018 – SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA 4506.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) NET PROFIT 53.45 BLN YEN (+70.7 %) , 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 35.00 BLN YEN (-34.5 %)

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 35,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 209,405 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.67M, up from 174,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $133.22. About 75,693 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 20/03/2018 – Chmn Pullins Gifts 500 Of US Physical Therapy Inc; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Since March 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $52,585 activity. 500 shares were bought by Gilmartin Kathleen A, worth $52,585 on Friday, March 29.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8,735 shares to 40,196 shares, valued at $9.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 103,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,119 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold USPH shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.64 million shares or 0.57% more from 12.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,370 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lp holds 2,343 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 24,617 are owned by Crawford Invest Counsel. First Manhattan holds 0% or 830 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 12,458 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 8,929 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,684 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 5,170 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 0.17% or 17,500 shares. Citigroup owns 15,086 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 0.01% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 2,380 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). 27,811 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated.

