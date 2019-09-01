Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Holding By $2.27 Million; Legal & General Group Plc Has Raised Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding

Legal & General Group Plc increased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 32.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 1.80M shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 7.37 million shares with $238.95M value, up from 5.57 million last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $45.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 2.34M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 11.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 30,634 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 241,635 shares with $17.96 million value, down from 272,269 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Ishares Inc (EWC) stake by 15,400 shares to 7,780 valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 18,386 shares and now owns 397,187 shares. Industrial Logistics Pptys T was reduced too.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 14,993 shares to 28,391 valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 28,091 shares and now owns 218,136 shares. Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.61% below currents $96.56 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 29 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Friday, April 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, April 26 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform” rating.