Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Its Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Holding by $7.06 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; Applied Matls (AMAT) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Upped Its Stake by $431,028

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 50.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 20,953 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, down from 42,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 11,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 129,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, up from 117,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 8.02 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Applied Materials Appoints Yvonne McGill to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Low-Risk Way to Trade Micron Stock – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XNTK, SQ, AMAT, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 987,722 shares to 11,297 shares, valued at $130,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 13,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 837,721 shares, and cut its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Natl Bank accumulated 0.22% or 29,921 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 69,233 are held by Blair William And Com Il. Hillsdale Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,630 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.13% or 139,499 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 3,150 were reported by Arrow Corp. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 601,981 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Nine Masts Capital Limited reported 3,403 shares. Brandes Investment Ptnrs LP stated it has 129,023 shares. Thomas White Intl Limited holds 0.12% or 16,127 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 65,700 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Square Limited Liability has 2.32% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Quantbot LP has invested 0.22% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 1,675 shares. Kepos Capital LP holds 0.08% or 3,373 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company holds 3,952 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 46,809 were reported by Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 246,086 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Alliancebernstein LP holds 105,884 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.11% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 20,953 shares. 8,525 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Investments Comm. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 0.14% stake. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 8,781 shares. Nbw Ltd Liability holds 1.56% or 17,275 shares in its portfolio. World Asset invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).