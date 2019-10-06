Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Boosted by $8.84 Million as Share Price Rose; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Stock Price Declined

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 42.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 42,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 144,268 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.96 million, up from 101,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 2.23 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 37,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 140,050 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73M, down from 177,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 27/04/2018 – EXXON INVESTOR RELATIONS HEAD JEFF WOODBURY COMMENTS ON CALL; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 104,754 shares to 67,663 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,620 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Ltd by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).