Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Stake in Fireeye (FEYE) Cut as Stock Declined; Harber Asset Management Boosted Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position by $2.01 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 77.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 302,470 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 2.65M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 161,888 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87M, up from 136,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $86.86. About 527,225 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FireEye (FEYE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cybersecurity names move after CHKP earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting FEYE Put And Call Options For May 31st – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Cyber Rampage Heats Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 44,774 shares to 57,911 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 22,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,393 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Cutter And Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 10,900 shares. Perkins Management Incorporated owns 0.15% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 13,800 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Co holds 45,628 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Amp Investors Ltd holds 0% or 28,300 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 130,892 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 106,283 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 264,777 shares. Boston Rech And Mngmt Inc invested in 18,900 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 428,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Lc reported 1.95M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 375,151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 72 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 63,154 shares.