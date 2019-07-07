Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Boosted Logmein (LOGM) Position by $7.53 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 57.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 123,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 215,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 333,509 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees FY18 Rev $503M-$511M; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Steele Nominated to Serve as Chair of Board; 19/04/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 23/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 281,705 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Named Multiple Award Winner in Comparably’s 2018 Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Rayonier Inc. (RYN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LogMeIn Successfully Achieves Multiple Top Tier Security Compliance Standards – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Enters Oversold Territory (LOGM) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil accumulated 0.02% or 121,240 shares. 2,873 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Malaga Cove Capital Lc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 9,644 are owned by Granite Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0% or 2,022 shares. Globeflex Lp holds 2,613 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership reported 0.25% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 83 shares. Invesco invested in 92,641 shares. Oppenheimer holds 10,155 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 421 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 0% or 343 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0% stake. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 90,387 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 37,253 shares.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 239,589 shares to 339,083 shares, valued at $23.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 31,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,520 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,100 shares to 103,112 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi has 75,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research has 0.02% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 62,521 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Ameriprise Financial invested in 1.06 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 22,232 shares. Tensile Capital Ltd Liability Co has 8.6% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 74,981 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Limited Liability Com invested in 228,294 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Asset One Limited invested in 0.01% or 24,000 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.55 million activity. $104,520 worth of stock was sold by Weiss Adam J. on Tuesday, January 15. The insider BURLINGAME HAROLD W sold $83,582.