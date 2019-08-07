Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Stake in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Has Lowered by $1.48 Million; Northstar Group Has Cut Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $371,420

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 432,425 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 14,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 46,401 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 60,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $116.57. About 60,370 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 17/05/2018 – American Water Named Best for Vets Employer 2018; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 26,123 shares to 55,244 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 337,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kathleen O’Hara Named Vice President of Operations for American Water’s Homeowner Services Division – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Illinois American Water Prevents Over 31000 Tons of Treatment Byproducts From Entering Landfills Through Farmland Application Program – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Appoints Three New Independent Members to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

