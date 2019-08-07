Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Position in Regency Ctrs (REG) Has Lowered by $3.24 Million; Walker & Dunlop (WD) Holder Shufro Rose & Co Cut Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 72.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 48,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 18,229 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 66,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 358,170 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 10,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.73% . The institutional investor held 265,440 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, down from 276,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 75,218 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $52M; 30/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Secures $82 Million in Bridge Financing for Lakeside Apartments in Texas; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Walker & Dunlop; 08/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – HAS FORMED WALKER & DUNLOP STRUCTURED FINANCE; 08/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Launches Dedicated Structured Finance Group; 14/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop to Acquire Asset Management Platform; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Rev $147.5M; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – TO ACQUIRE JCR IN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75 Million for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 03/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professional in South Florida

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold WD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.35 million shares or 3.04% less from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 11,126 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 791,692 are held by State Street Corporation. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 183,500 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 98,638 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 7,779 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research invested in 0% or 9,253 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 44,802 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.04% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) or 83,774 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 70,670 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability owns 265,440 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 21,760 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maine-based Schroder Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Citadel Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19,788 activity.

More notable recent Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know About Western Digital Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:WDC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Western Digital, Turquoise Hill Resources, and Range Resources Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in October – The Motley Fool” published on October 14, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldfield Corp (NYSEMKT:GV) by 184,474 shares to 187,074 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.63 million shares or 0.46% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 163,861 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 74,906 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested in 0.01% or 424 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 30,500 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Brown Advisory owns 26,178 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 0.04% or 328,839 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.05% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 12,222 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 140 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 33,187 shares.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Law360.com which released: “Nasdaq Wants To Raise The Bar For Reg A+ Listings – Law360” on April 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Knightscope Goes Public Under Regulation A – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2019: E, REGI, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Public Storage (PSA) Q2 FFO Beats Estimates on Higher Rent – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30,686 shares to 91,886 shares, valued at $163.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 8,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,418 shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).