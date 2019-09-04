Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position as Stock Rose; New England Research & Management Has Increased Its Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $935,150 as Share Price Declined

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 241.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 6,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 4.83 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 13,380 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, down from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $8.65 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 3.81 million shares traded or 266.32% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 3,720 shares to 24,295 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,350 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Management Limited Com holds 18,709 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mengis Capital accumulated 10,925 shares. South State has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 27,621 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 43,403 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J And Co Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,684 shares. Burney invested 0.56% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Trillium Asset Mgmt holds 124,656 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 14,524 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 16,564 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 28,796 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Assetmark owns 16,829 shares. Becker Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 12,500 shares.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,962.88 down -10.51 points – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ULTA Salon (ULTA) Gross Margin Upside Should Offset High Comp Expectations – Guggenheim – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Ulta, Workday and Shopify – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SEE, ULTA, XOM – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “S&P Ends +2,900 (Surprising Everyone But Us), Readying An Assault To Old Highs. Eyeing Trade Desk And Others – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 21.75 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.