Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding by $307,068 as Valuation Rose; Amkor Technology (AMKR) Shareholder Algert Global Has Decreased Its Position by $496,736 as Share Value Declined

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 62,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 185,273 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 247,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 392,169 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has declined 16.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Sees Smartphone Market Remaining ‘Somewhat Muted’ in 2Q; Demand Solid in Other End Market; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amkor Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMKR); 16/04/2018 – Amkor Factories Receive Key Automotive Certification; 12/03/2018 Amkor Technology Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 5C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology 1Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 25,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,490 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 224,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 310,191 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $34.42 million for 9.84 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,886 shares to 31,762 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mrc Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 27,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Schneider National Inc.

Analysts await Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Amkor Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.