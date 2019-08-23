Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lowered By $18.35 Million Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Stake; Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) stake by 46.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 286,665 shares as Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 325,160 shares with $21.14M value, down from 611,825 last quarter. Pegasystems Inc now has $5.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $70.14. About 152,615 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 18/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c

Among 5 analysts covering Health Insurance (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance has $80 highest and $45 lowest target. $65.80’s average target is 246.32% above currents $19 stock price. Health Insurance had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital upgraded the shares of HIIQ in report on Monday, March 18 to “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by First Analysis on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Lake Street. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 20. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. See Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: First Analysis Rating: Buy New Target: $67 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. Shares for $239,254 were bought by GABOS PAUL G. On Wednesday, March 20 FICHTHORN JOHN bought $2.75M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 93,742 shares. Shares for $89,061 were bought by AVERY PAUL E on Wednesday, March 20.

The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 557,008 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Q2 Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $257.01 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 24.27 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 560,000 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Gabelli Funds invested in 0% or 14,400 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 74,300 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 121,590 shares. Argent Cap Limited Company holds 0.08% or 83,320 shares. Capital Returns holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 163,985 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 16,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Shell Asset Com has 5,769 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). The West Virginia-based Wesbanco National Bank has invested 0.04% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 18,000 shares. Sei Co stated it has 36,563 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 73,223 were reported by Barclays Plc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 7,086 shares to 266,753 valued at $27.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 19,070 shares and now owns 53,668 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 19,362 shares. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 86 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 791,358 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 4,489 shares. Diker Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 75,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 53,642 shares. 2,197 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 8,575 shares stake. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 267,787 shares. Bamco Inc reported 1.19M shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 208,145 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 321 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4,026 shares. Laurion Capital LP has 0.02% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).