Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Its Holding in Western Un Co (WU) by $1.07 Million; United Fire Group Cut Position in U S Bancorp (USB) by $912,000

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 189.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 59,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 90,513 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 31,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 2.91M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 2.82 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 48,314 shares to 18,229 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 12,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,111 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset has invested 0.04% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Citigroup Inc invested in 716,714 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 73,353 are owned by Navellier Associate. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 3.11 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Whittier Co has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 63,456 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Baystate Wealth Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 50 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 34,323 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 401,162 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Rampart Investment Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 11,311 shares.

More recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Financial Post” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 12.23 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cloudera, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 5 – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 97,533 shares. Mackenzie Fin accumulated 0.34% or 2.95 million shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 572,361 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg holds 0.01% or 21,100 shares. Agf Incorporated reported 0.26% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 0.33% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.52M shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0.05% or 21,532 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 1.19M shares. Dupont Cap Corporation stated it has 0.09% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.26% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.01 million shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 5.61M shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.58% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 404,182 shares. 194,976 are held by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.