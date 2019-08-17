Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Increases Holding in Western Un Co (WU); Freeport (FCX) Holder Masters Capital Management Raised Its Position by $12.00 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 189.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 59,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 90,513 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 31,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 6.22 million shares traded or 12.09% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 17.84M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 18/05/2018 – INDONESIA STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE MINISTER COMMENTS ON FREEPORT; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street has 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 67.61 million shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.1% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 66,255 are held by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Advent Cap Management De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). M&T Financial Bank Corp accumulated 104,407 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Boston Prtnrs stated it has 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Carroll Associate has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 903 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 4.08M shares or 6.85% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation reported 140,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 10.88M shares. Canandaigua Bankshares And Tru reported 24,151 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 361,488 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C had bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74 million on Thursday, June 6.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG) by 279,000 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $14.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquantia Corp by 73,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs holds 0.08% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 16,098 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Stock Yards Bancorp & has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Twin Tree Lp holds 0.02% or 243,200 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 125,626 shares. Schulhoff And holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 21,400 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.07% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 84,801 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 20,144 shares. Axa invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).