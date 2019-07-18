Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Holding in Lendingtree New (TREE) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose; Menlo Advisors Boosted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $1.85 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 43,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,875 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.52M, down from 275,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $8.4 during the last trading session, reaching $403.54. About 112,729 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Co holds 252,139 shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In holds 0.04% or 6,608 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Lc has 10,067 shares. Bokf Na reported 182,981 shares. Atria Ltd Co has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westover Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 1.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 299 are owned by Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation. Focused Wealth reported 3,923 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ami Asset Mngmt has invested 2.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Bbr Ltd Liability Company has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,638 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 798,597 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,420 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 102,680 shares.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,500 shares. Paw Cap Corp invested 1.74% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). 9,248 are owned by Federated Pa. Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 15,879 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Com holds 14,435 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James stated it has 1,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,821 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gp reported 19,792 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ranger Mngmt Lp reported 57,180 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,000 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0% or 185 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 0.14% or 11.64M shares. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 719,275 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 13,260 shares to 40,928 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.76M for 148.36 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.