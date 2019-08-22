Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Holding in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Has Decreased by $3.94 Million as Share Price Declined; Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Increased Lkq (LKQ) Holding

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 65.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 83,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 44,929 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 128,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 666,331 shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 86,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 227,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 140,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 1.89 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,315 shares to 554,240 shares, valued at $23.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 623,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,201 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 13,712 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has 0.3% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 659,918 shares. Ent, a Missouri-based fund reported 386 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,851 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.04% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). The California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.05% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Davidson Investment has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 23,873 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 611,118 shares. Assets Inv Management Lc owns 12,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 116,875 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 48,000 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.04% or 191,914 shares. Raymond James And reported 63,569 shares. Monarch Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 31,108 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.20M for 25.78 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Advisors Ltd Llc has 18,770 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Company has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 25,320 shares. Blackrock reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Invesco Limited invested in 0.05% or 5.28 million shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na accumulated 35,778 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company reported 466,726 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 140,033 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 84,132 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 5,893 shares. Fdx invested in 9,769 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Snyder Limited Partnership holds 0.57% or 427,402 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking holds 250,902 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 50,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 30,758 shares to 148,494 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,933 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).