Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Stake in Whitehorse Fin (WHF) by $428,526 as Share Price Declined; As Visteon (VC) Market Value Rose, Springowl Associates Has Boosted Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 97.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 30,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 62,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, up from 31,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 13,569 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 12,290 shares to 11,910 shares, valued at $985,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 119,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,890 shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold WHF shares while 3 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.29 million shares or 77.88% more from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Pcl owns 101,885 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Llc holds 12,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Rech accumulated 67,791 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 311,057 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc reported 28,831 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Tradition Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). 10,000 are held by Telemus Ltd Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com invested in 0.01% or 62,045 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). 87,391 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Limited Liability Company owns 19,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 39,552 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT on Wednesday, June 5.