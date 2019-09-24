Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) as Stock Value Declined; Financial Architects Has Trimmed Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Holding by $567,000; Shares Declined

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189,000, down from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $861.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $42.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1742.55. About 2.52M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 87.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 39,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 5,449 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $251,000, down from 44,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 130,982 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.70 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waratah Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 6,107 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Llc holds 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 57,785 shares. The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Cap Llc has invested 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 2.03% or 1.76M shares. Bamco Inc holds 0.35% or 46,388 shares in its portfolio. Economic Planning Adv owns 682 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Cornercap Counsel Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chevy Chase Tru has invested 3.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership accumulated 42,147 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.64% or 3,708 shares in its portfolio. Iconiq Cap Llc, California-based fund reported 666 shares. Finemark Bankshares And Tru reported 7,336 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt invested in 1,083 shares. Conning Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,475 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 2.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 109,522 shares.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 13,248 shares to 13,748 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.21 million for 25.67 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

