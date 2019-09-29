Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Valuation Declined; Shamrock Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $350,588

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 4,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 14,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 95,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 489,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.82M, up from 394,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co holds 3.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 37.13M shares. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc has 1.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,794 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 89,938 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Peoples Serv holds 59,255 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Capital Planning Advsrs Lc has invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South Texas Money Management Ltd stated it has 71,618 shares. Baltimore has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ftb Advsr holds 0.3% or 50,983 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Llc owns 42,466 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 9,778 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt has 15,281 shares. Sather Grp has invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Argyle Capital Management accumulated 15,482 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 26,082 shares. Amg Tru Bancorporation reported 6,328 shares stake.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $141.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Ii Utils Alphadex Fd Annual (FXU) by 18,117 shares to 224,108 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 36,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 7,281 shares. Sit Investment Associates invested in 134,150 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Management Limited Com has 1.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Perkins Coie reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Johnson Finance Group owns 150,304 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 1.63M shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 3.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,802 shares. Cna Fin invested in 1.63% or 143,300 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co invested 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 55,127 shares. Victory Cap has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd has 2,700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Ltd invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 1.58M shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 85,007 shares to 20,212 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,743 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).