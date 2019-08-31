Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $476,250 as Stock Price Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $73.49 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 1,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 73,280 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95M, up from 72,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69M, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 3,765 shares stake. Sterling Ltd Liability Co holds 29,299 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 11,832 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested in 0.53% or 2,401 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp reported 1.40M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Goelzer Invest Management holds 0.25% or 6,965 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 1.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 63,632 shares. Of Oklahoma, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 5,317 shares. Fincl Advisory holds 0.26% or 3,466 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd reported 145,691 shares. Naples Limited Company stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 25,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 775 shares. Northrock Partners Ltd Llc has 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,321 shares. First Personal Finance accumulated 708 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 129,305 shares to 310,476 shares, valued at $26.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 69,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,567 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

