Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding; NVIDIA (NVDA) Covered By 7 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 48.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 344,386 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 370,497 shares with $18.87M value, down from 714,883 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $230.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 5.74M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI

Among 10 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $21600 highest and $14500 lowest target. $186’s average target is 3.41% above currents $179.86 stock price. NVIDIA had 17 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Monday, September 23. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $21600 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 6. Benchmark reinitiated NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 13. Cascend upgraded the shares of NVDA in report on Thursday, July 11 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, May 14. The firm has “Sell” rating by DZ Bank given on Friday, April 12. See NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $216.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $210.0000 Reinitiate

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Cascend Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $190.0000 Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform New Target: $184.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $190 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Summit Insights Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 3.02% above currents $53.94 stock price. Coca-Cola had 14 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5900 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prentiss Smith And Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Eqis Capital Management has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 13,622 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Girard Ptnrs Limited holds 0.14% or 15,803 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bainco Invsts owns 210,537 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 1.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Covington Advsrs owns 57,176 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Washington Financial Bank reported 0.08% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company accumulated 0.41% or 55,183 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 222,850 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Cap Invest Counsel Inc owns 159,865 shares. 218,662 were accumulated by Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co has 1.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gladius Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,909 shares in its portfolio.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 1,993 shares to 13,815 valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 39,376 shares and now owns 65,975 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.08 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.94% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $179.86. About 6.60 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold NVIDIA Corporation shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 17 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7,204 shares. Brookstone reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 0.25% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,955 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated holds 0.32% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,698 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc invested in 909,201 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 86,854 shares or 0.3% of the stock. The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Whittier Co Of Nevada has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.15% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg accumulated 3.46 million shares. Summit Asset Management Lc has invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.5% or 613,711 shares in its portfolio.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $109.54 billion. It operates in two divisions, GPU and Tegra Processor. It has a 40.55 P/E ratio. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming; GeForce NOW for cloud game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; and GRID for cloud visual computing users.