Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $1.40 Million; As Novo (NVO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Gradient Investments Has Cut by $984,360 Its Stake

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 44.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 18,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,797 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 42,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.94. About 3.92 million shares traded or 189.93% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS EPIDESTINY IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MORE THAN 400 MILLION US DOLLARS IN UPFRONT, DEVELOPMENT AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND WILL GET ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 24/05/2018 – NOVO CEO SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE PRICE WILL BE `COMPETITIVE’; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees Sales Growth and Op Profit Growth in DKK 6 Pct Pts and 9 Pct Pts Lower Than Local Currencies Respectively; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 19/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 130.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 16,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,468 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 12,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $89.76. About 1.33M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 291 shares to 1,183 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 20.39 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 54,656 shares to 291,464 shares, valued at $32.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,116 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

