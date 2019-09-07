Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $340,880 as Stock Value Rose; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Increased Its Charles Schwab (SCHW) Position by $443,982

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 68,526 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 57,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 6.92M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 76,993 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, up from 72,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.91M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VNQ) by 3,938 shares to 159,171 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,598 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 29,276 shares to 56,566 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 69,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,567 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

