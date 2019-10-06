Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $15.11 Million as Share Value Rose; Equifax (EFX) Position Held by North Star Asset Management Inc

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Equifax (EFX) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 3,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 116,772 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.79M, up from 113,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Equifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 706,174 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC EFX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach; 14/03/2018 – EFX: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: Reminder $EFX said:The Special Committee’s report, which is attached, concludes that “none of the four executives; 21/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – JOHN GAMBLE, JEFF DODGE & TREVOR BURNS WILL BE MEETING WITH INVESTORS IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 24 & IN KANSAS CITY ON MAY 25; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Warburg Pincus’s Begor CEO in Wake of Data Breach; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Equifax names Mark Begor as its new CEO

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 74,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 119,729 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.53M, up from 45,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.60 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt

