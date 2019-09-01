Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; PS Business Parks (PSB) SI Increased By 4.88%

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) had an increase of 4.88% in short interest. PSB’s SI was 384,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.88% from 367,000 shares previously. With 188,600 avg volume, 2 days are for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)’s short sellers to cover PSB’s short positions. The SI to PS Business Parks Inc’s float is 1.94%. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $179.61. About 130,927 shares traded or 16.76% up from the average. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 50.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 30,686 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 91,886 shares with $163.63 million value, up from 61,200 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $867.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum

More news for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Should You Worry About PS Business Parks, Inc.’s (NYSE:PSB) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 26, 2019 is yet another important article.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.93 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 44.11 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space.

