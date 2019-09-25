Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Stock Value Declined; As Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Shares Declined, Holder Adirondack Research & Management Has Increased Its Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 90.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 386,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 42,878 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.51M, down from 429,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $149.46. About 331,695 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 143,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $805.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 370,710 shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CRZO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 1.23 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,276 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 55,942 shares. Palisade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation Nj reported 1.13 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 5,028 shares. 16,819 were reported by Regions Financial. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 193,560 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust accumulated 14,237 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 782,291 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). First Mercantile Company has 6,388 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company reported 197,537 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement reported 136,858 shares stake.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $139.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 66,485 shares to 83,655 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Css Inds Inc (NYSE:CSS) by 97,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,635 shares, and cut its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 186.83 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,146 shares to 42,085 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 130,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).