Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted Its Xylem (XYL) Position by $597,090 as Stock Value Declined; As Vale Sa On Adr (VALE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Capital International Sarl Has Decreased Holding by $14.57 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 60.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 20,268 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 12,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 236,883 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (VALE) by 72.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 431,907 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Vale Sa On Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 7.87 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns; 14/03/2018 – Vale announces the redemption of its 4.625% guaranteed notes due 2020 and a cash tender offer for its 5.875% guaranteed notes d; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS FIRST-QUARTER INVESTMENTS TOTAL $890 MLN; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS BRAZILIAN COURT POSTPONED TO JUNE 25 DEADLINE FOR CONCLUSION OF COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF SAMARCO DISASTER; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Ebitda Falls 8% on Year to $3.97 Billion; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS BEST SCENARIO IS FOR SAMARCO TO RESUME OPERATIONS IN EARLY 2019; 28/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES EARLY SALE OFF OF 4.375% 2022 NOTES TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET DEBT OF $14.9 BLN; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 123,795 shares to 91,895 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 177,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,665 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

