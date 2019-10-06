Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Holding by $809,315; Emory University Stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Has Increased by $1.14 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 62,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 278,336 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 216,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 5.13 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Emory University increased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 143.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 380,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The institutional investor held 645,583 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, up from 265,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 753,340 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST SAYS EMA GRANTED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR HAE TREATMENT; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals; 29/05/2018 – BioCryst Announces Presentation of Additional Analyses of the APeX-1 Clinical Trial of BCX7353 at the 2018 European Academy of; 05/04/2018 – BioCryst Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OPPOSES BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSE

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 3,225 shares to 23,191 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 118,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,264 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc by 33,001 shares to 123,400 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 12,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,188 shares, and cut its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.