Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted Hcp (HCP) Position By $466,395; Vertex One Asset Management Has Decreased Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Position

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Ensco Plc (ESV) stake by 59.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 482,180 shares as Ensco Plc (ESV)’s stock declined 40.80%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 326,567 shares with $1.28M value, down from 808,747 last quarter. Ensco Plc now has $1.64B valuation. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 29.88% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased Hcp Inc (HCP) stake by 10.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 15,045 shares as Hcp Inc (HCP)’s stock rose 6.68%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 163,227 shares with $5.11 million value, up from 148,182 last quarter. Hcp Inc now has $16.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.32. About 373,828 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Adjusted FFO 48c/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased The Trade Desk Inc stake by 657,455 shares to 219,150 valued at $43.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) stake by 140,339 shares and now owns 863,385 shares. Ishares Tr (EMB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased Twelve Seas Investment Compa stake by 47,400 shares to 247,400 valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Leo Holdings Corp stake by 80,000 shares and now owns 280,000 shares. Black Ridge Acquisition Corp was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ensco Plc has $25 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $8.53’s average target is 3.14% above currents $8.27 stock price. Ensco Plc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Societe Generale. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 20.