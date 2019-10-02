Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Boosted By $1.36 Million Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Shorts at Cinemark Holdings Cinemark Holdings Comm (CNK) Lowered By 16.98%

Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc Comm (NYSE:CNK) had a decrease of 16.98% in short interest. CNK’s SI was 10.09M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 16.98% from 12.15 million shares previously. With 1.04M avg volume, 10 days are for Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc Comm (NYSE:CNK)’s short sellers to cover CNK’s short positions. The SI to Cinemark Holdings Inc Cinemark Holdings Inc Comm’s float is 9.53%. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 979,401 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 18/04/2018 – Cinemark to Host Investor Breakfast During CinemaCon; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in Cinemark; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy lrons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only; 29/03/2018 – Cinemark USA, Inc. Amends Senior Secured Credit Agreement; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Cinemark’s $660 Million Term Loan B, B1 Cfr Unchanged; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $193.4M; 24/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 25.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 17,712 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 87,168 shares with $6.74 million value, up from 69,456 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $64.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.98. About 2.37 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity. Another trade for 21,400 shares valued at $1.69 million was bought by SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 12,117 shares to 42,992 valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 382,031 shares and now owns 16,718 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -0.60% below currents $79.98 stock price. Dominion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. The company has market cap of $4.48 billion. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. It has a 21.96 P/E ratio. As of August 10, 2017, the firm operated 529 theatres and 5,926 screens.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold Cinemark Holdings, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings.