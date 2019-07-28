Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position; Shorts at Kimco Realty (KIM) Lowered By 2.36%

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 28.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 50,621 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 13.61%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 124,128 shares with $16.51M value, down from 174,749 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $24.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 540,841 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) had a decrease of 2.36% in short interest. KIM’s SI was 19.27 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.36% from 19.74M shares previously. With 3.63 million avg volume, 5 days are for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s short sellers to cover KIM’s short positions. The SI to Kimco Realty Corporation’s float is 4.81%. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 3.39 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 26.82% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.39% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – NAREIT FFO & FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 UNCHANGED

Among 4 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verisk Analytics had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Shine Invest Advisory Serv has 1,008 shares. Commerce Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 26,525 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 56,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset holds 0.02% or 4,546 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Com stated it has 8,835 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp Incorporated holds 0.16% or 744,427 shares in its portfolio. 612,743 were reported by Victory Capital Mngmt. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 213 shares. 46,758 were reported by Burney. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 104,059 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 88,569 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 43,600 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 110,415 shares to 460,472 valued at $18.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aptiv Plc stake by 121,072 shares and now owns 587,756 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67 million for 34.35 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kimco Realty had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by BTIG Research.

Kimco Realty Corporation is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.91 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets across North America. It has a 23.34 P/E ratio. It is primarily engaged in acquisitions, development, and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers.