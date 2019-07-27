Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding; Suntrust Banks Has Upped By $4.21 Million Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Suntrust Banks Inc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Suntrust Banks Inc acquired 34,491 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Suntrust Banks Inc holds 724,470 shares with $88.78M value, up from 689,979 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $183.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 7.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 17,670 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 229,696 shares with $3.94 million value, down from 247,366 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $7.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.03M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,477 activity. 200 shares valued at $3,390 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Wednesday, March 20. On Monday, June 10 Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 4,500 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 12,212 shares to 63,068 valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 623,239 shares and now owns 671,201 shares. Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) was raised too.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.57 million for 10.35 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 12,051 shares to 1.15M valued at $47.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 129,623 shares and now owns 530,441 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) was reduced too.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St." on July 10, 2019

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 18. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $133 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $126 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.