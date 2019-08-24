Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Cubesmart (CUBE) Stake; Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gibson Energy has $26 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.20’s average target is 6.09% above currents $22.81 stock price. Gibson Energy had 5 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada given on Tuesday, March 5. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by GMP Securities. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities with “Buy”. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of GEI in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. See Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) latest ratings:

05/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $24 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Cubesmart (CUBE) stake by 59.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 203,936 shares as Cubesmart (CUBE)’s stock rose 5.37%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 141,673 shares with $4.54 million value, down from 345,609 last quarter. Cubesmart now has $6.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 1.20 million shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) stake by 31,846 shares to 85,189 valued at $2.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) stake by 3,300 shares and now owns 10,768 shares. Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) was raised too.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) 9.6% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CubeSmart (CUBE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.75 million for 20.45 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Glenmede Na owns 76,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers owns 146,180 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 365,407 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 84,100 shares. Numerixs Inv owns 21,112 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cohen Steers accumulated 2.31M shares. 9,656 are owned by Creative Planning. 10,954 are owned by Kbc Grp Nv. Nuveen Asset owns 0.25% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 1.46 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 178,315 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 1.94 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 303,474 are owned by Davidson Invest Advisors.

Gibson Energy Inc. provides movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids , water, oilfield waste, and refined products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. It operates through four divisions: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other. It has a 28.27 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates oil terminals located at Edmonton and Hardisty for aggregating and exporting oil and refined products; pipelines connected to the Hardisty Terminal; injection stations located in the United States; a crude oil processing facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; and processing, recovery, and disposal terminals located in Western Canada and the Northern United States.