Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Cut Its Stake in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) by $3.93 Million; As Intel (INTC) Market Valuation Declined, Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Cut Its Holding

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 40.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 19,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,574 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 48,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $210.44. About 447,100 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 10,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 21.90 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Intel; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15,309 shares to 136,134 shares, valued at $26.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 51,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 587,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. AVB’s profit will be $322.02M for 22.77 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.43% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc by 22,626 shares to 131,425 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 52,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $79,056 activity.

