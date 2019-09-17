Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Sina (SINA) Stake by $534,017; Shares Declined; Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Holder Presima Decreased Stake by $2.71 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 313.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 12,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 16,385 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $706,000, up from 3,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 89,676 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 104,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.66 million, down from 126,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.53. About 53,150 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 62,680 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 134,345 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp reported 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Proshare Advsr reported 19,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 1,429 shares. Sterling Lc owns 18,703 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth accumulated 34 shares. Oakbrook Invs Llc holds 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 2,275 shares. Fifth Third Bank owns 0.01% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 7,541 shares. Renaissance Lc accumulated 2.81 million shares. Brinker owns 1,768 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 14,175 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 11,008 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 2,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru has invested 0.22% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41M for 31.20 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 18,382 shares to 49,020 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 45,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,843 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).