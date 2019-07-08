Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Boosted Keycorp New (KEY) Position By $1.08 Million; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Lifted Sun Communities (SUI) Holding

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 100.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 72,119 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock declined 3.55%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 144,111 shares with $2.27M value, up from 71,992 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $17.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 4.42 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased Sun Communities Inc (SUI) stake by 2.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loomis Sayles & Company LP acquired 3,422 shares as Sun Communities Inc (SUI)’s stock rose 9.62%. The Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 168,872 shares with $20.02 million value, up from 165,450 last quarter. Sun Communities Inc now has $12.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $134.39. About 233,870 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M

Among 2 analysts covering Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sun Communities had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, February 25.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) stake by 29,557 shares to 502,944 valued at $16.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) stake by 45,998 shares and now owns 309,229 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,719 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Limited. State Street invested in 3.29 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 165,517 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natl Asset Inc accumulated 0.04% or 2,394 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 19,494 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 233 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 16,101 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com reported 23,258 shares. Lenox Wealth has invested 0.13% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Loomis Sayles Co Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 168,872 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc owns 1,231 shares. Legal General Gru Public stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 335,061 are held by Millennium Ltd Liability. Moreover, Wellington Llp has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity. WEISS ARTHUR A bought 257,179 shares worth $30.31M.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) stake by 25,589 shares to 198,490 valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 4,095 shares and now owns 13,965 shares. Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fsi Gru Ltd Com reported 482,733 shares. Hartford Inv reported 155,556 shares stake. Cwm invested in 0% or 1,173 shares. Prospector Limited Liability holds 1.62% or 678,300 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 387,900 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability reported 325,000 shares. Amp Investors Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Gabelli Funds Limited Company has 80,000 shares. Ejf Capital Limited Liability reported 0.73% stake. Miles stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 133,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Archford Strategies Limited Co holds 270 shares. 53,300 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.07% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 44,105 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.18% or 18,569 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KeyCorp had 11 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 11 by Sandler O’Neill. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, January 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Monday, February 4 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21.

