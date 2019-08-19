Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Upped Target Com (TGT) Position; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Decreased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 32.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,174 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp holds 91,597 shares with $17.59M value, down from 134,771 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $71.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/05/2018 – Goldman’s Asia Prime Services Sales Head Is Said to Plan Leaving; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS CLIENTS WERE SEEKING BITCOIN EXPOSURE; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 09/03/2018 – Mike Mayo Says Goldman Has a ‘Deep Bench’ (Video); 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Names David Solomon as Sole President (Video); 08/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS IS SAID TO BUY CLARITY MONEY FOR $100M: BUYOUTS; 18/05/2018 – Goldman removes Enel from conviction list on 5-Star/League policy plans; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE & GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHAN

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased Target Corp Com (TGT) stake by 36.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company acquired 5,643 shares as Target Corp Com (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 21,257 shares with $1.71M value, up from 15,614 last quarter. Target Corp Com now has $43.14B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target has $11500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $88.79’s average target is 5.44% above currents $84.21 stock price. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $85 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) stake by 3,311 shares to 31,206 valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) stake by 6,857 shares and now owns 56,883 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kenmare Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.91% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,800 shares. Montecito State Bank And Trust invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Texas-based Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.55% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Archford Strategies Lc reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,644 were reported by Gideon. 6,016 are held by Investment Counsel Inc. First Natl Trust Communication invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Missouri-based Comm National Bank has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lockheed Martin Investment holds 0.18% or 20,325 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management accumulated 116,305 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 51,991 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 98,638 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 219,570 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc stated it has 251,297 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

