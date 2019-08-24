Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Upped Its United Technologies Com (UTX) Holding by $489,984; Rogers Communication (RCI) Share Price Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed by $4.60 Million Its Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 3,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 29,467 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 25,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (RCI) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 86,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 20.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 20.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 243,385 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 8,109 shares to 70,023 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,730 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) by 32,934 shares to 15.35M shares, valued at $715.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

