Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Upped Its Texas Roadhouse Cl A (TXRH) Holding by $616,652; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Farr Miller & Washington Has Trimmed by $789,570 Its Holding

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (TXRH) by 53.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 9,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 18,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 694,514 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 18,017 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $174.42. About 1.15 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associates accumulated 244,638 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Com reported 96 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Group Inc holds 0.07% or 99,687 shares. 886 were accumulated by Assetmark Incorporated. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 20,000 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.19% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Contravisory Inv has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 74,646 shares. Coho Prns Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,108 shares. National Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 1,446 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 256,870 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 29,683 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 2,085 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.80 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 5,937 shares to 105,253 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 4,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB).

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,985 shares to 17,556 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 6,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,883 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN).

