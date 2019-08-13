Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Trimmed 3M Co Com (MMM) Holding By $329,130; Sio Capital Management Boosted Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Stake By $5.32 Million

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased 3M Co Com (MMM) stake by 9.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 1,590 shares as 3M Co Com (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 14,593 shares with $3.03 million value, down from 16,183 last quarter. 3M Co Com now has $93.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $162.1. About 1.47 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) stake by 144.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc acquired 106,363 shares as Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)’s stock declined 15.65%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 180,156 shares with $9.10M value, up from 73,793 last quarter. Emergent Biosolutions Inc now has $2.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 299,164 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 05/03/2018 GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in E; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – UGN-101 APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS CHARACTERIZED AS MILD OR MODERATE AND TRANSIENT; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL FORECAST AND OPERATIONAL GOALS; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – LINDAHL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO AT CEB INC; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. PRESIDENT-COO; 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – TERM OF BOARD AUTHORIZATION OF REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS UNTIL DEC 31, 2019; 29/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Emergent Capital, Inc. to OTCQX; 09/05/2018 – SCALES CORPORATION LTD – SELLS BUSINESSES POLARCOLD STORES AND WHAKATU COLDSTORES LTD TO EMERGENT COLD; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q REV. $117.8M, EST. $140.0M

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (EBS) CEO Bob Kramer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Exercise by BARDA of the First Contract Option, Valued at $261 Million, to Procure Doses of AV7909 Anthrax Vaccine Candidate for the Strategic National Stockpile – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Emergent BioSolutions Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emergent Bio nabs $261M order for anthrax vaccine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Emergent Biosolutions had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 1. The stock of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. The stock of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Chardan Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo.

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) stake by 5,144 shares to 30,000 valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ra Medical Systems Inc stake by 312,455 shares and now owns 173,652 shares. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 600,512 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc reported 0% stake. Chatham Cap Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Moreover, Friess Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 0.95% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Company, a Texas-based fund reported 184,958 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 259,892 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 22,066 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Credit Suisse Ag reported 51,463 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 43,313 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). The California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19400 target in Friday, July 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 12 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 27. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 6. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv reported 7,837 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 67,000 shares. 52,000 are held by Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia). Cadinha Co invested in 2,752 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 11,753 shares stake. Trust Of Oklahoma accumulated 8,283 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 10,122 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Wade G W And stated it has 68,083 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 260 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Tru Company stated it has 45,044 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Middleton And Ma holds 3,297 shares. Prudential reported 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.03% or 1,557 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 66,117 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.65 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) stake by 25,287 shares to 42,405 valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:TXRH) stake by 9,946 shares and now owns 28,685 shares. Welltower Inc Com was raised too.