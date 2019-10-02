Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Stake In Exelon Com (EXC) Was Lifted; As Pearson Plc (PSO) Share Value Were Volatile, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 46.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 12,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 37,895 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 25,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 244,249 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Pearson Plc (PSO) by 70.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 579,667 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 240,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, down from 820,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pearson Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 21,690 shares traded. Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has declined 12.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PSO News: 04/05/2018 – Pearson PLC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 25/05/2018 – PEARSON – CONSIDERING TRANSFERRING ENTIRE LEASE COMMITMENT AT 80 STRAND TO AN INVESTOR, IN A DEAL THAT INCLUDES BUILDING AT ONE SOUTHWARK BRIDGE; 22/03/2018 – BOMBARDIER CFO: PEARSON AIRPORT IS OPTION FOR NEW FACTORY; 25/05/2018 – PEARSON EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR 80 STRAND, ONE SOUTHWARK BRIDGE; 04/05/2018 – Pearson Backs 2018 View; 26/03/2018 – ZTEM Airborne Survey (Geotech) To Be Flown Over Teuton’s Del Norte, Tennyson and Pearson-Mach Properties; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 25/05/2018 – Pearson Considers Subleasing London Headquarters to Cut Costs; 25/04/2018 – Debtwire Expands with Restructuring Data Platform and Debtwire Par; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Pearson PLC ‘BBB’ Ratings; Outlook Negative

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 775,548 shares to 782,848 shares, valued at $36.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 131,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 16,829 shares. 1.42M were reported by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Guardian Life Ins Comm Of America holds 2,809 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Wesbanco Savings Bank accumulated 11,543 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Synovus Fin Corp holds 19,788 shares. Cornerstone Invest Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 7,806 shares. Highland Management Ltd Llc reported 149,523 shares. Moreover, Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). 488 are held by Tompkins. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc invested in 0.01% or 5,129 shares. Monetary Management Group Inc owns 500 shares. 447,655 are owned by Zwj Invest Counsel. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Company Lc invested in 14,385 shares or 0.11% of the stock.