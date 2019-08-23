Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Lowered by $2.29 Million; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Lifted Position by $2.63 Million as Share Value Declined

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 1,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08M, down from 13,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $43.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.94. About 2.70M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 36.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 46,156 shares as the company's stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 171,827 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, up from 125,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 4.03 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $70,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Hldgs Gp owns 4,950 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 90,825 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc owns 841 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Stockton stated it has 3,850 shares. Pittenger Anderson stated it has 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Investec Asset Management Limited invested 0.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lee Danner Bass reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Massachusetts Serv Ma holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9.44M shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.47% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 404,065 are held by Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. 46,347 are owned by Fosun. Security has invested 0.7% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sol Management Com holds 0.07% or 4,604 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig holds 4.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 22,263 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 7,501 shares stake. Riggs Asset Managment Co Incorporated invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 7,135 shares or 2.55% of the stock. Associated Banc accumulated 2.23% or 21,724 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 5,909 shares. Old West Investment Limited Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parsons Cap Management Ri owns 12,820 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Llc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deltec Asset Management Ltd Company reported 13,005 shares. Bluestein R H And reported 53,249 shares or 5.18% of all its holdings. M&R Cap Mngmt reported 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Inv Limited Liability Com invested in 643 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Burke Herbert Bancshares Trust Company accumulated 443 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Ltd Llc holds 2,735 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.