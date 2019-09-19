Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Raised Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $309,213 as Share Value Declined; American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Holder Whitebox Advisors Has Cut Stake by $3.38 Million as Share Value Declined

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 71.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 281,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 110,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 391,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 2.66M shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 7,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 190,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27M, up from 183,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 12.90 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.86 million for 3.19 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Rough Q3 Results Send American Axle Shares Spiraling 26% Lower Today – Motley Fool” on November 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Auto emissions battle rages on – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AAM Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$15.44, Is It Time To Put American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold AXL shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 112.51 million shares or 1.05% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 8.00M shares to 21.13 million shares, valued at $37.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hi Crush Inc (Put) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,963 shares to 55,227 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE) by 5,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,858 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.