Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Position In Texas Roadhouse Cl A (TXRH) Was Upped; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Boosted Its Mercury Computer Systems (MRCY) Holding by $2.69 Million

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Mercury Computer Systems Inc (MRCY) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 41,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 389,119 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.94 million, up from 347,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Mercury Computer Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 151,601 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q Rev $146.7M-$151.7M; 18/04/2018 – Look carefully at $MRCY statements on SEWIP vs. SEC disclosures, it looks like they lost SEWIP revenue. This is a 10% revenue contributor under pressure now #bearish; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.39, REV VIEW $484.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense lndustry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSECURE Technology; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY organic revenue plunges, and the Company revised full yr est to 7%, close to our estimate of 6.5%, but down from near 10%; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY Mercury Systems had one its worst quarters in recent history. Q3 Sales $116.3m v $126m est, EPS $0.30c v $0.35c est. Guides FY18 EPS of $1.35-$1.38 below street est of $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q EPS 20c-EPS 23c; 25/04/2018 – @micahhyo We had the call last week on $MRCY on our website with a detailed report outlining the pressures facing the company

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (TXRH) by 53.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 9,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 28,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 18,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 693,897 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MRCY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 5.28% less from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corporation has 5,635 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 16,945 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Penn Management Com holds 0.31% or 16,262 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp has 29,199 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,485 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 18,745 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 18,463 shares stake. Hanseatic Service stated it has 4,648 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.03% or 211,834 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,473 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Preferred Lc accumulated 1,650 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holdg Plc has 0% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 304,274 shares to 252,831 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 52,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Intercept Pharmas Cvt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,852 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 787,682 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 78,672 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 229,474 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 210 shares. Mai Management holds 15,249 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1.30 million were reported by Northern Trust. Adirondack Commerce has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Blackrock Inc owns 8.25M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 18,596 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.15% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 372,747 shares. American Group owns 175,069 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Coldstream Management reported 0.02% stake.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.